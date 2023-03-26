Second Large Chain Closes All Locations in Portland: Cracker Barrel Permanently Shutters Remaining Area Restaurants

The left-wing utopia of Portland is an increasingly violent place and facing a growing homeless crisis. Local officials do not seem terribly interested in finding solutions or protecting citizens.

Failed Portland Democrat Mayor Ted Wheeler appeared to laugh and scoff at a woman during a virtual city council meeting when she raised concerns about the homeless crisis in the city and the safety of Portland’s citizens.

An 82-year-old died after he was brutally beaten in an unprovoked attack at a Portland bus stop.

The city was embroiled conflict for days after the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling on abortion, smashing windows and vandalizing several buildings.

In April, Antifa terrorists attacked participants of the People’s Convoy from an overpass throwing paint-filled balloons and rocks onto vehicles along the 205 North.

One woman died and five others were injured in a mass shooting involving Antifa militants at an anti-police protest.

Local businesses have shut their doors because of the violence, crime and theft.

Even major national chains have had enough.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Walmart is closing the last two locations it has in Portland, Oregon this month. The company’s official line about the closings is that it has to do with store performances, customer needs, and other corporate speak.

And now Cracker Barrel has announced the shuttering of its remaining Portland area locations.

Fox 5 Vegas reports: