Seattle Transgender Antifa Activist Dead After Shooting Sheriff’s Deputy

A Seattle transgender member of the Democratic Socialists of America died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting a King’s County sheriff’s deputy on Monday.

Eucytus Eucytus, formerly Nathan Stolsig, 29, shot the deputy while being served with an eviction notice.

The transgender activist opened fire on the three deputies who arrived to serve the notice. All deputies returned fire, and Detective David Easterly was shot in the chest above his bulletproof vest.

Easterly remains in critical but stable condition at the Harborview Medical Center’s ICU.

In a press release about the shooting, the Independent Force Investigation Team for King County said that, “The resident who died in the deputy-involved shooting has been identified as 29-year-old Eucytus Eucytus. They are formerly known as Nathan Stolsig. The King County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy today, and the Medical Examiner’s preliminary findings indicate Eucytus died from a single gunshot wound to the head. No other wounds or injuries were discovered during the autopsy.”

The death has now been ruled a suicide, according to reports.

The Post Millenial reports, “Stolsig was a member of the Democratic Socialists of America who signed a letter during the 2020 BLM-Antifa riots that rocked Seattle calling for then-mayor Jenny Durkan to resign because she didn’t support the riots enough.”

“Stolsig appeared to share the same ideology as Antifa and in a post on Stolsig’s deactivated Tumblr painted over a ‘captured flag bearing fascist symbolism’ (Gadsden flag) with the red and black symbols of anarchist-communism, the political ideology of Antifa,” the report continued.

In a statement about the incident, the Seattle DSA urged the press to stop “misgendering” their dead comrade.

“Seattle DSA is urging the media and law enforcement to stop mis-gendering Eucy, who identified as trans, and to stop calling her by her dead name,” the statement said.

The statement continued, “although we do not know the exact circumstances of Eucy’s death, it is indisputable that the inherently violent and traumatic process of deputies forcibly evicting a person from their home was a key factor. We deeply regret that this eviction ended with gunfire, injury, and death, regardless of who initiated it. DSA supports peaceful, mass resistance against evictions.”

The socialist organization blamed the death on the “violent character of our capitalist housing system, which prioritizes the profits of landlords over the human right to housing.”