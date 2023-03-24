SCANDAL IN WISCONSIN: Democrat SCOTUS Nominee Janet Protasiewicz Used the N-Word When Referring to Blacks in Court Cases



Janet Protasiewicz

The Wisconsin Supreme Court election is coming up in less than two weeks on April 4th.

Far-left Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz facing off against conservative former Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly.

The race will determine the majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Wisconsin is a “curious” voting state in the fact that six of eight US House races were won by Republican, just like in Missouri, but the far-left Democrat Governor, Lt. Governor, AG and Secretary of State incumbents won their reelection.

It’s weird how that happens?

The race on April 4 could not be more important and is predicted to be close.

But tonight a major scandal hit the Democrat candidate Janet Protasiewicz.

A former stepson and liberal family friend BOTH went on record to reveal how Protasiewicz used the n-word to describe blacks, black children, and black families who were accused of crimes.

What a shock. Another Democrat racist and hypocrite who says one thing when the cameras are on and another when she is at home with family and liberal friends.

Wisconsin Right Now reported: