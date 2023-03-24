SCANDAL IN WISCONSIN: Democrat SCOTUS Nominee Janet Protasiewicz Used the N-Word When Referring to Blacks in Court Cases

Janet Protasiewicz
The Wisconsin Supreme Court election is coming up in less than two weeks on April 4th.
Far-left Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz facing off against conservative former Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly.
The race will determine the majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Wisconsin is a “curious” voting state in the fact that six of eight US House races were won by Republican, just like in Missouri, but the far-left Democrat Governor, Lt. Governor, AG and Secretary of State incumbents won their reelection.
It’s weird how that happens?
The race on April 4 could not be more important and is predicted to be close.
But tonight a major scandal hit the Democrat candidate Janet Protasiewicz.
A former stepson and liberal family friend BOTH went on record to reveal how Protasiewicz used the n-word to describe blacks, black children, and black families who were accused of crimes.
What a shock. Another Democrat racist and hypocrite who says one thing when the cameras are on and another when she is at home with family and liberal friends.
Wisconsin Right Now reported:
Two people who knew Janet Protasiewicz – her former stepson AND a long-time self-described liberal family friend of her ex-husband – told Wisconsin Right Now in recorded interviews that they heard Protasiewicz use racial slurs when she was a prosecutor in Children’s Court. Both men, Jonathan Ehr and Michael Madden, told Wisconsin Right Now that they personally heard Protasiewicz use the “N word” to refer to blacks.
Madden, Protasiewicz’s then stepson, said in a videotaped interview that she used the “N word” to refer to blacks who were involved in court cases while she served as a prosecutor in Milwaukee County Children’s Court, including the parents of black children and blacks accused of crimes.
We asked Protasiewicz’s campaign for comment at 10 p.m. on March 15. She has not responded. She has not denied using racial slurs despite being given an opportunity to do so.
You can listen to and watch the recordings later in this story. Both men said they heard Protasiewicz use the racial slurs in 1997, when she was married to conservative Milwaukee County Judge Patrick Madden. She was 34 years old at the time and an assistant Milwaukee County District Attorney. Michael is Patrick’s son. Ehr and his attorney father knew the judge and his family for decades.