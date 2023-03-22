Great Britain announced Wednesday that it was supplying Ukraine with armor-piercing shells made with depleted uranium.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev says every day this happens “it brings the nuclear apocalypse closer.”

Former President of Russia and current deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev: "The threat of nuclear conflict has not gone away; it has increased." "Every day of foreign weapons deliveries to Ukraine brings the nuclear apocalypse closer." pic.twitter.com/GWfmsgXT4d — GraphicW (@GraphicW5) March 22, 2023

Threats of nuclear war.

The probability of a nuclear conflict is now higher than it was in the past few decades — Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation ▪️ The United States should come to its senses, and not continue playing with fire on the topic of restoring START ▪️ A condition for the… pic.twitter.com/nB7sQNu7Tj — GraphicW (@GraphicW5) March 22, 2023

The New York Times defended British military deliveries to Ukraine.