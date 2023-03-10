Rush Limbaugh Palm Beach Estate Sold for $155 Million

Rush Limbaugh’s home for the past decade was sold off-market this past week for $155 million.

The New York Post reported:

Rush Limbaugh’s widow, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, has sold her husband’s longtime Florida compound of 20-plus years for a whopping $155 million.

This marks a record for the Palm Beach area, which has seen a slew of of big-time deals in the past few years, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In 2013, hedge-funder Ken Griffin paid $129.6 million for four parcels in the area, making that the most recent record — until now.

Comprising 2.7 acres, the waterfront property was quietly shopped off the market for the past eight months.

The new buyer purchased the property, which is made up of three homes — 1495 North Ocean Boulevard, 1501 North Ocean Boulevard and 108 Mediterranean Road — under an anonymous LLC…

…The compound is made up of a 16,600-square-foot mansion, a 2,900-square-foot house and a 2,200-square-foot house, records show. Combined, it holds 13 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Features include 250 feet of oceanfront views, a two-story library, which is a “scaled-down version” of the library at the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina — and an additional four guest houses and a guard station for 24-hour security services.

It also features a pool and a putting green.