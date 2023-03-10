Rose Unplugged Interviews Silk About Life After Diamond (AUDIO)



Diamond and Silk with President Trump

Rose Unplugged interviewed Silk of the Diamond and Silk duo about her life after Diamond.

Ineitha Lynette Hardaway, AKA, “Diamond” passed away at her home earlier this year. She was 51.

Rose delivered remarks at Diamond’s Celebration of Life.

Silk told Rose Unplugged she is continuing Diamond’s legacy even though her heart remains broken.

Silk said history was made when SH.R. 3218 – The Diamond and Silk Act, was introduced by Steve King on House Floor. It was the first piece of legislation made after two black women.

“Black people have been used and abused” by Democrats, Silk said.

AUDIO:

