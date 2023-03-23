Ron Needs Better Handlers: DeSantis Waffles, Backtracks on Ukraine War, Then Uses John McCain Gasoline Line to Insult Russians

Strike 2 for the Florida governor.

Earlier this week Florida Governor Ron DeSantis finally responded to the news that President Trump was going to be indicted by a Soros-funded New York City DA on garbage charges that have been tossed from court several times already.

But rather than condemn the lawlessness of this far-left DA, DeSantis took a swipe at Trump and porn stars.

The Communists are destroying our justice system and Ron was cracking jokes! This did not go over well with the majority of Republican voters who support Donald Trump.

Pete Hegseth said it best:

On Wednesday Piers Morgan released his interview with Governor DeSantis. And now Ron is waffling on the War in Ukraine. In his original remarks last week to Tucker Carlson, DeSantis sided with Republican voters and pushed back on the rush to World War III. But by Wednesday, and after several discussions with his handlers, Ron DeSantis switched positions on the War in Ukraine and hurled insults at Russia. The governor even used an old John McCain insult, saying Russia was “basically a gas station with a bunch of nuclear weapons.”

What a disappointment. He waffled on his war stance. And then he used a washed-up McCain line to attack Putin.

His handlers and the GOPe may love that – but Republican voters will not.

Strike 2 for Ron.

The Daily Mail reported: