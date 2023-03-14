Ron DeSantis Responds to Joe Biden’s Remarks That Efforts to Ban Mutilation of Minors are “Cruel” and “Sinful”(VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit reported on “devout” Catholic Joe Biden’s interview with Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. During his conversation with Daily Show guest host Kal Penn, he claimed state measures, like the one in Florida protecting children from abusive transgender medical treatment, are “cruel” and “close to sinful” and called for a federal law to be enacted to block those state laws.

Hollywood Reporter reported on the discussion which centered on marriage equality and LGBTQ rights.

Penn asked what Biden’s evolution on gay marriage was like and what efforts the government could undertake to help “protect” LGBTQ Americans from “all these regressive state laws that are popping up right now.”

Biden started off by implausibly claiming he had an “epiphany” on gay rights as a high school student when he saw two men kissing each other. He said his dad turned to him and told him “Joey, it’s simple, they love each other.”

VIDEO:

Biden claims this informed his outlook going forward:

Whether it’s a same-sex or heterosexual couple, they should be able to get married. What is the problem?

Biden, of course, opposed gay marriage until 2012.

Biden then insulted Florida’s efforts to protect children calling them “sinful” and “cruel.” Florida, like many Republican states, has acted to ban puberty blockers and gender reassignment surgeries for minors.

He vowed to pass legislation overriding these laws protecting children. Biden said:

The way we do it is we make sure we pass legislation like we passed with same-sex marriage.

Biden suggests it’s “sinful” and “cruel” to ban puberty blockers and sex change surgeries for kids. pic.twitter.com/y3OOFdle06 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 13, 2023

As one can imagine, this did not sit well with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. He responded with a blunt and truthful retort.

It is not "sinful" to prohibit the mutilation of minors. It is not acceptable for the federal government to mandate that procedures like sex change operations be allowed for kids. https://t.co/YhPrrU5Poi — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 14, 2023

Hopefully, every Republican state governor takes this same approach to Biden and his regime.