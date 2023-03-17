ROLF – GOP Patriot from Dane County, Wisconsin Releases His First Musical Hit – Listen and You Be the Judge

TGP friend Rolf Lindgren from Wisconsin’s Dane County released his first single hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia – 2024 Version”.

Rolf Lindgren is a GOP fixture in GOP gatherings in Dane County, Wisconsin. He has supported the GOP and numerous GOP candidates in the state.

He recently put together a “Smash Hit” single that is his personal version of “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” – a 2024 version of the Charlie Daniels classic.

Rolf Lindgren – lead vocals and songwriter

Hanna Bettner – lead female vocals

Elsie Stone – backup singer

Carlos Ramos – bass guitar and mixed song in studio

Josh Valesquez – lead guitar

Rolf would like to share this song at future Trump rallies. Let us know what you think.

The devil went to Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico and the entire country in the 2020 Election.

Let’s hope and pray he stays away from the 2024 Election.