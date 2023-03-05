What a Relief! RINO Ex-Gov. Larry Hogan Will Not Challenge President Trump for GOP Nomination

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Sunday that he will not challenge President Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, saying in an interview with CBS, “I didn’t want to have a pileup of a bunch of people fighting.” Hogan was given the establishment media’s favored treatment for Never Trump RINOs with coordinated 8:45 a.m. EST rollout of an op-ed spot in the New York Times and a guest spot on Face the Nation to announce his decision not to run.

Announced Republican candidates are former South Carolina governor and Trump U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Ohio businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Michigan businessman Perry Johnson. Several others are contemplating a run against Trump including his former Vice President Mike Pence, his former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Hogan, 66, was a successful two-term governor in a blue state, but he has twice dashed the hopes of Never Trumpers that he might take the fight to Trump: in 2020 and now the 2024 race.

Hogan statement published in the New York Times at 8:45 a.m. (excerpt):

Larry Hogan: I’m Not Seeking the Republican Nomination for President

March 5, 2023, 8:45 a.m. ET …I would never run for president to sell books or position myself for a cabinet role. I have long said that I care more about ensuring a future for the Republican Party than securing my own future in the Republican Party. And that is why I will not be seeking the Republican nomination for president. Since Donald Trump won the nomination in 2016, I have fought to make clear that our party cannot be successful if we put personality before principle, if our elected officials are afraid to say publicly what they freely admit behind closed doors, and if we can’t learn from our mistakes because of the political cost of admitting facts to be true. In 2020, the party didn’t even bother passing a campaign platform. For too long, Republican voters have been denied a real debate about what our party stands for beyond loyalty to Mr. Trump. A cult of personality is no substitute for a party of principle. I believe the tides are finally turning. Republican voters are growing tired of the drama and are open to new leadership. And while I’m optimistic about the future of the Republican Party, I am deeply concerned about this next election. We cannot afford to have Mr. Trump as our nominee and suffer defeat for the fourth consecutive election cycle. To once again be a successful governing party, we must move on from Mr. Trump. There are several competent Republican leaders who have the potential to step up and lead. But the stakes are too high for me to risk being part of another multicar pileup that could potentially help Mr. Trump recapture the nomination. …An encouraging trend for Republican politics lies in the fact that the excesses of progressive elites have created the opportunity to attract more working-class voters from all different backgrounds. But many in the Republican Party falsely believe that the best way to reach these voters is through more angry, performative politics and bigger government. These are just empty calories that can’t sustain the lasting governing coalition necessary to restore America. …The work to build a Republican Party that can win and deliver for working people, not just talk loudly about it, has only just begun. Though I will not be a candidate for my party’s nomination for president, I’ve only just begun fighting for our future.

Hogan also tweeted a statement at 8:51 a.m., “I have long said that I care more about ensuring a future for the Republican Party than securing my own future in the Republican Party. That is why I will not be seeking the Republican nomination for president. My full statement on the 2024 Presidential race.”

Hogan taped an interview with CBS News’ Face the Nation, tweeted at 8:45 a.m.:

Last month Hogan said told Hugh Hewitt would support Trump if he were the Republican presidential nominee in 2024, but then issued a statement taking it back (The Hill excerpt):

“…But in an interview with conservative radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday, Hogan reluctantly conceded that he would support whomever the GOP’s choice for president is in 2024. “Yeah, I just don’t think [Trump will] be the nominee, but I’ll support the nominee,” Hogan said, after being prodded by Hewitt about his evasiveness on the question.”

Hogan posted to Twitter on February 2:

“To be clear, my position on Trump hasn’t changed. Trump won’t commit to supporting the Republican nominee, and I won’t commit to supporting him. As I have repeatedly said, I fully expect to support the Republican nominee — who I don’t believe will be Trump.”

Hogan has said he did not vote for Trump in 2016 and 2020. He did not support the Republican nominee for governor in 2022, Dan Cox.