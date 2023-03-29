REVEALED: Group Behind Trans “Day of Vengeance” Raised Money for Firearms Training – Vile Trans Activists Pose with Massive Firearms Threatening Christians Ahead of Rally at US Supreme Court (PHOTOS)

As Jim Hoft reported, the trans “Day of Vengeance” rallies will take place this weekend at the US Supreme Court despite the shooting Monday at a Christian School in Nashville by a “transgender” terrorist who murdered three adults and three children.

Now we learn the Virginia chapter of the Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN), the organization organizing the rally, raised money to train trans activists.

They held a “dance party fundraiser” in Richmond ostensibly for self-defense training on March 7, before the school shooting happened.

Recent images have also emerged showing radical trans activists posing with massive firearms and issuing threats against peaceful Christians. In one photo, a trans activist poses what the left calls “an assault rifle” and threatens to “kill christc**ks.”

Here’s another. This trans activist declares Audrey Hale, the school shooter, a martyr and also threatens faithful Christians.

It’s almost like they are preparing for war.

Do not count of the corrupt FBI investigating these disturbing individuals, however. They only target conservative protesters and faithful Christians.

The Daily Mail reported: