REVEALED: Group Behind Trans “Day of Vengeance” Raised Money for Firearms Training – Vile Trans Activists Pose with Massive Firearms Threatening Christians Ahead of Rally at US Supreme Court (PHOTOS)

As Jim Hoft reported, the trans “Day of Vengeance” rallies will take place this weekend at the US Supreme Court despite the shooting Monday at a Christian School in Nashville by a “transgender” terrorist who murdered three adults and three children.
Now we learn the Virginia chapter of the Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN), the organization organizing the rally, raised money to train trans activists.
They held a “dance party fundraiser” in Richmond ostensibly for self-defense training on March 7, before the school shooting happened.
Recent images have also emerged showing radical trans activists posing with massive firearms and issuing threats against peaceful Christians. In one photo, a trans activist poses what the left calls “an assault rifle” and threatens to “kill christc**ks.”
Here’s another. This trans activist declares Audrey Hale, the school shooter, a martyr and also threatens faithful Christians.
It’s almost like they are preparing for war.
Do not count of the corrupt FBI investigating these disturbing individuals, however. They only target conservative protesters and faithful Christians.
The Daily Mail reported:
Despite rising political tensions across the country, which saw a press secretary for Arizona Democrat Governor post a Tweet about shooting transphobes, the Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN) is pushing forward with their protest in DC.
The Virginia chapter of the group held a ‘dance party fundraiser’ in Richmond ‘benefiting firearm/self-defense training for trans-Virginians’ on March 7, before the mass shooting had taken place.
“Come boogie with us and defend trans life!”
But one activist appears to have taken the movement to the next level, posting a picture of a heavily armed person with an assault rifle and threatening to ‘kill christcucks’ – as Twitter removed thousands of posts with flyers for the event.
Twitter has been removing the posts that could be deemed threatening or involve guns associated with the ‘TransDayofVengeance’ hashtag – but it is unclear exactly how many were others posing with weapons as they have since been deleted.
Two other trans activists have since posted footage and photos of themselves with rifles, which appear to be in direct response to the Nashville shooting.
One says that she will use the weapon for ‘protection’ against ‘transphobes’ who target them.
Activists are being encouraged to ‘bring a buddy’ and wear a mask at the event outside of the Supreme Court in DC on April 1, and is billed as avenging a ‘trans genocide.’