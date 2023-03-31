Republican Vivek Ramaswamy Slams ‘Dangerous’ Trump Indictment: ‘We May be Heading on our Way to a National Divorce’ (VIDEO)

Republican 2024 candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has blasted the purely political indictment of Trump as a dark moment in American history, and of course, he is right.

He correctly points out that this is going to further erode public trust in our electoral system.

He also invoked the concept of national divorce.

Breitbart News reports:

Entrepreneur and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy slammed the indictment of former President Donald Trump as a "dark moment in American history" and "un-American." "The politically motivated indictment of the 45th President of the United States marks a dark moment in American history. It will undermine public trust in our electoral system & justice system," he tweeted. "It is un-American for the ruling party to use police power to arrest its political rivals. Principles go beyond partisanship. Let the American people decide who governs," he added. He gave a lengthier statement in a video, saying: Earlier today my competitor in this race, Donald Trump was criminally-indicted in a politically-motivated prosecution. This is wrong. This is dangerous. We're skating on thin ice as a country right now. I think we may be heading on our way to a national divorce. I'm running for President because I care about a national revival instead. But this is a step in the wrong direction.

Watch the video below:

The politically motivated indictment of the 45th President of the United States marks a dark moment in American history. It will undermine public trust in our electoral system & justice system. It is un-American for the ruling party to use police power to arrest its political… pic.twitter.com/BFcSlJ0OWO — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) March 30, 2023

It’s a good, strong statement.

And he is right, this is dangerous. We are heading into uncharted territory and we’re being pushed there by Democrats.