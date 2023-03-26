Report: Transgender Woman Left in Tears After TSA Agent Hits ‘Her’ Testicles at JFK Airport

A transgender woman who claimed he was punched in the testicles by a TSA agent who then reportedly yelled at ‘her’ for having a penis has demanded the removal of airport TSA screenings, the Daily Mail reported.

After the incident, the trans woman shared a now-deleted selfie of himself crying in a bathroom stall and saying ‘her’ “balls still hurt so bad.”

“I don’t want the TSA agent that hurt me fired,” he said in a post. “I want her educated and the entirety of TSA abolished altogether.”

He claimed the female agent ‘humiliated’ him in the airport security check line, followed him into the women’s restroom, and then talked about the incident with a coworker while he cried in a cubicle.

Daily Mail reported: