REPORT: “Transgender” Nashville School Shooter’s Manifesto to be Released Following FBI “Review”

The public will reportedly get to view the “transgender” Nashville school shooter’s manifesto but not before the FBI “analyzes” its contents.

The New York Post exclusively reported:

Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale’s pre-killing spree manifesto is set to be released to the public after the FBI and its’ highly skilled team of criminal profilers analyze its contents, a Nashville Council Member revealed to The Post. The FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit is working “in tandem with” the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) to complete “a very in-depth analysis of certain aspects of the shooter’s life,” Robert Swope said Wednesday. “The manifesto is going to be released. It’s just a matter of when. There are some incredibly brilliant psychological minds and psychological analysts combing through her entire life,” added Swope, who is a member of the City Council’s Public Safety, Beer and Regulated Beverages Committee.

As the Gateway Pundit previously revealed, this is the same FBI that missed Hale’s manifesto and harrowing final messages.

Instead, the FBI was more concerned about publishing a report regarding “a push to recruit more female sworn law enforcement officers and to empower them professionally” the exact same day the shooting took place, March 27.

Can we really trust them not to obfuscate the full truth in any way? The only individuals they target with vigor are conservative protesters and faithful Christians.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported Hale killed 6 people at Nashville’s Covenant School Monday morning, including 3 children.

Hale, a former student at Covenant School, arrived at the campus in a Honda fit and was armed with three guns. These weapons were two AR-style weapons and a pistol.

Surveillance footage shows Hale holding a rifle and wearing camo pants and a red cap as she enters the building just before 10:00 AM.

Hale sent harrowing texts to a former classmate several seconds later, telling her: “I’m planning to die today … You’ll probably hear about me on the news.”

Metro Nashville police revealed Monday afternoon Hale had a detailed manifesto and a map drawn out.

The transgender school shooter was shot dead in a lobby-style area by two heroic officers following a dramatic search.

Nashville police chief confirms Audrey Hale identifies as transgender, suggests her trans identify played a role: "We have a manifesto … and a map of how all of this was going to play out." pic.twitter.com/75KL1yXCCq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 27, 2023

MNPD Police Chief John Drake told NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt that Hale “had some resentment” for having to go to The Covenant School.