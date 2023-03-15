REPORT: The Black Lives Matter Movement Has Recieved a Stunning $82 Billion From Corporations

According to recent research, the Black Lives Matter movement and relatd organizations have recieved almost $83 billion in donations from corporations.

Where has all of this money gone? We know that the leaders of the movement live lavishly and have used money donated to the movement to buy luxurious homes. Who else has been helped by these donations?

As the article linked below points out, $82 billion is more than the GDP of many countries.

From Breitbart News:

Black Lives Matter Movement Received Nearly $83 Billion from Corporations The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and related causes received an astonishing $82.9 billion from corporations, a new funding database from the Claremont Institute has found. The Claremont Institute’s Center for the American Way of Life explained the necessity of their report in an article published in Newsweek, where the Center asserted that the 2020 BLM movement was about more than just “rioting and destruction.”… “As a point of reference, $82.9 billion is more than the GDP of 46 African countries. In 2022, the Ford Motor Company’s profits were $23 billion,” they also noted. The sum of $82.9 million includes “more than $123 million to the BLM parent organizations directly,” as well as much more to other organizations supporting BLM’s agenda. The list reveals that several popular corporations from a wide range of different industries supplied the movement with large sums of cash. Walmart, for example, which is based in Arkansas, gave a whopping $100 million in support of BLM and related causes focusing on “racial equity.” Amazon gave even more, supplying the movement with an astonishing $169.5 million. Silicon Valley Bank gave the movement $73.45 million. Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical company Abbvie gave the movement over $62 million in funding. Allstate gave $7.7 million to the cause and American Express gave $50 million. Apple gave $100 million while AT&T gave $21.5 million. The movement and its causes received another $90 million from Nike.

Again, where is the money? Where did it go?

Here we are having trouble trying to raise $35 million to build a center to transform lives in a violent community. Yet corporations are sponsoring nonsense The Black Lives Matter movement received an astonishing $82.9 billion https://t.co/wp86PYszt0 — Corey Brooks “RoofTopPastor” (@CoreyBBrooks) March 15, 2023

Weren’t these donations to BLM meant to improve people’s lives?

Other than the people at the top, who has been helped?