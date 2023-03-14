REPORT: Many Students Who Finished High School During the Pandemic are Choosing to Skip College

A growing number of students who finished high school during the pandemic are choosing not to go to college, with many opting to join the workforce or enroll in trade programs.

Who could blame these young people for making this choice? The cost of college is through the roof and a four year degree saddles a student with massive debt and no guarantee of a job.

Not only that, but many colleges still have ridiculous COVID rules in place.

The Associated Press reported:

Jaded with Education, More Americans are Skipping College When he looked to the future, Grayson Hart always saw a college degree. He was a good student at a good high school. He wanted to be an actor, or maybe a teacher. Growing up, he believed college was the only route to a good job, stability and a happy life. The pandemic changed his mind. A year after high school, Hart is directing a youth theater program in Jackson, Tennessee. He got into every college he applied to but turned them all down. Cost was a big factor, but a year of remote learning also gave him the time and confidence to forge his own path… Hart is among hundreds of thousands of young people who came of age during the pandemic but didn’t go to college. Many have turned to hourly jobs or careers that don’t require a degree, while others have been deterred by high tuition and the prospect of student debt. What first looked like a pandemic blip has turned into a crisis. Nationwide, undergraduate college enrollment dropped 8% from 2019 to 2022, with declines even after returning to in-person classes, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse. The slide in the college-going rate since 2018 is the steepest on record, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economists say the impact could be dire. At worst, it could signal a new generation with little faith in the value of a college degree. At minimum, it appears those who passed on college during the pandemic are opting out for good. Predictions that they would enroll after a year or two haven’t borne out.

Colleges have become little more than political left-wing indoctrination centers.

The country will be better off if less young people are enrolled.