REPORT: John Fetterman Has Missed Over 80 Percent of Senate Roll Call Votes Since Checking Into Hospital

Since checking himself into a hospital for depression on February 15th, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman has missed over 80% of roll call votes.

The people of Pennsylvania essentially have a no-show represntative in the Senate. The man obviously has serious issues which were hidden from voters by his campaign and the media.

How much longer is this charade going to continue?

FOX News reports:

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman has missed an alarmingly high percentage of roll-call votes due to illness Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman has missed nearly 83% of Senate roll call votes since checking himself into a hospital to receive treatment for clinical depression last month. According to government watchdog GovTrack, Fetterman has missed 53 of the 64 Senate roll call votes held during February and March. His average falls well beyond the lifetime record for missed votes for all current senators, which stands at 2.3%. Wednesday will mark six weeks since Fetterman first checked into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the night of February 15, and there is still no clear indication as to when he might return to work. His office has provided periodic updates, including that he is making progress towards his recovery, as well as that he has been able to continue doing some work from the hospital. On March 6, Fetterman’s chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, posted on Twitter that the senator “will be back soon,” and included pictures of the two sitting together working from a table at the hospital. Last week, Fetterman’s communications director, Joe Calvello, also said the senator would be back “soon,” but did not provide any further details on the time frame beyond that it would be “at least over a week.”

Fetterman isn’t fit for this job. People know it.

Pennsylvania voters weigh in on Democrat Senator John Fetterman: "I don't think the man is fit for the job." pic.twitter.com/vkR0b6jG6Q — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 25, 2023

Fetterman should resign. The governor would just appoint another Democrat anyway.

At last the people of Pennsylvania would have a functioning senator.