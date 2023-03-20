Rep. Perry on Varney: “Having the President Lecture Anybody in America About the Border is Like Having an Arsonist Lecture You on Fire Prevention” (VIDEO)

Congressman Scott Perry (R-PA) joined Stuart Varney on Varney & Co Monday morning. Perry, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, slammed the Biden Administration’s total failure on border security.

Varney:

Congressman, you are the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, a very important position….the White House has come out slamming your budget plan. Not their own budget plan, but your budget plan. They claim it would hurt border security. Sir, would you like to respond to that?

Perry:

Wel,l first of all, let’s remind everybody that the President is 30 days late on his budget proposal, number one.

Number two, having the President lecture anybody in America about the border is like having an arsonist lecture you on fire prevention.

Since he took office, more people have come across the border illegally than the Obama administration and the Trump administration combined.

And during that period of time, nothing, since he became President, nothing has changed in the law, nothing has changed in the resolve of our Border Patrol, they still want to do their job.

What has changed is President Biden’s failure and his refusal to follow our laws and his Secretary, Secretary Mayorkas, willing to aid and abet the largest human trafficking, drug smuggling, Fentanyl American killing operation in American history.

And so please, Mr. President, let’s get serious about what’s happening here. Let’s stop the fear and smear and let’s get down to fixing the problems that all Americans have including the fact that they can’t afford groceries or gasoline.

