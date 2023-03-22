Rep. Matt Gaetz Introduces “FBI Washington Field Office House Arrest Act” in Response “Cancer at the Washington Field Office”

Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has introduced the “FBI Washington Field Office House Arrest Act” in response to the malfeasance of the FBI’s Washington Field Office. The legislation is co-sponsored by 5 additional members of Congress.

The legislation calls for the House to halt all spending allocated towards the FBI’s new headquarters outside of D.C.

Rep. Gaetz’s offices shares:

In response to new information surfacing about malfeasance at the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Washington Field Office, U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01), member of the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, today will introduce the “FBI Washington Field Office House Arrest Act.” The legislation calls for the U.S. House of Representatives to halt all spending allocated towards the FBI’s new, suburban headquarters outside the District of Columbia. In December 2022’s Omnibus Bill and under former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s direction, the House of Representatives voted to allocate $375 million for a new FBI headquarters in the Greater Washington, D.C., area. The “FBI Washington Field Office House Arrest Act” will be co-sponsored by Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ-05), Rep. Dan Bishop (NC-08), Rep. Paul Gosar (AZ-09), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14), and Rep. Harriet Hageman (WY-At Large). “There are still good men and women in the FBI whose task and purpose are to defend our country, but the FBI’s weaponized Washington Field Office is rotten to the core. Through our investigations in the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, we have uncovered extremely disturbing testimony from FBI whistleblowers that the Washington Field Office is targeting Americans who oppose their corrupt political agenda. The cancer at the Washington Field Office has metastasized so large that the entire body is in critical condition. Gifting the FBI a new headquarters larger than the Pentagon would condone, reinforce, and enable their nefarious behavior to levels we have never seen before,” said Congressman Gaetz.

The Daily Caller reports:

The full text of Rep. Gaetz’s legislation can be found HERE.