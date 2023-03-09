Rep. Gaetz’ Resolution to Remove Troops From Syria Fails to Pass Through the House, as Majority of BOTH Parties Vote Against it

Rep. Matt Gaetz’ resolution to remove troops from Syria within six months was shot down on Wednesday.

The resolution to bring roughly 900 American troops stationed there failed with a 103-321 vote — as the majority in parties voted against it.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs were among the most prominent and outspoken supporters of Gaetz’ proposal.

According to a report from The Hill, “the resolution was supported by 56 Democrats and 47 Republicans, while 150 Democrats and 171 Republicans voted against the resolution.”

In a case of strange bedfellows, the resolution not only had support from America First lawmakers, but the Congressional Progressive Caucus as well.

“This measure to remove unauthorized deployment of U.S. Armed Forces in Syria unless a specific statutory authorization is enacted within six months is largely consistent with previous bipartisan efforts led by CPC Members to terminate such unauthorized military presence within one year, for which 130 House Democrats voted yes last year,” the caucus wrote in a message to members, according to a report from The Intercept.

Speaking on the House floor, Gaetz argued that there is no end in sight to the conflict there and that the ISIS factions in Syria do not represent a threat to the United States.

“So often we come to the floor and we debate frivolities. This is one of the most important things we can be talking about,” Gaetz said. “How we use the credibility of our fellow Americans … how we spill the blood of our bravest patriots. We have stained the deserts in the Middle East with enough American blood. It is time to bring our servicemembers home.”

The Hill report explains that Gaetz was “able to force a vote on the resolution by invoking the War Powers Act, which makes it privileged and requires swifter congressional action.”

Though the resolution did not pass, Gaetz has said that he is determined to try and get the US out of more foreign entanglements.

“Syria is my lead-off hitter. We’re going to take a trip around the globe. We may go to Yemen, we may have stops in Niger, we may have stops in Sudan, maybe ultimately, we’ll end in Ukraine,” Gaetz said.

Democrat CPC member Ro Khanna voted in support of the bill, and appears ready to support Gaetz’ future endeavors pulling out of conflicts.

“There is a new generation of thinking on two central issues. A concern about wars and entanglements over the last 20 years that have not made us safer, and a concern over the offshoring of our domestic production over bad trade deals that have left the working class and middle class poorer,” Khanna said. “I believe that this new generation of political leaders can help fix those two mistakes that the country has made and that there is an emerging consensus that we should not have our troops fighting overseas without congressional authorization.”