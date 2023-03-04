Real Housewives of Orange County Star Announces Youngest Daughter is ‘Transgender’ Named ‘Ace’



Heather Dubrow with her husband Dr. Dubrow

Another one!

Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow announced her youngest daughter is now a transgender named ‘Ace.’

Recall, last year Heather Dubrow’s teenage daughter Max came out as bisexual and her other daughter Kat came out as a lesbian.

Now her 12-year daughter is identifying as a male named ‘Ace.’

Three out of four of Heather Dubrow’s children now identify as LGBTQ.



Heather Dubrow and her four children: source: Instagram

“We love you, our youngest son, Ace ❤️.” – Heather Dubrow wrote on Instagram on Saturday celebrating “International Sons Day.

“Our job as parents is to give our kids a safe and supportive environment so they can grow up as healthy, happy, confident, independent humans. Since Ace is a 12 year old child, with a long life ahead of him – we will let him tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so,” she continued. “All we can say is Ace, we love you so much and we are proud to be your parents. Your brother and sisters love and support you too ❤️.”

In October former Real Housewives of Orange County star Alexis Bellino has announced that her 14-year-old child is “transgender.”

Bellino now refers to her biological female child as her “son” Miles.



Alexis Bellino with transgender child