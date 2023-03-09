Leftist-RINO Third Party Group “No Labels” Qualifies For 2024 Ballot In Arizona

Leftist-RINO third party group “No Labels” will reportedly be on the ballot in Arizona’s 2024 election after turning in the minimum number of signatures required to qualify.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the no-morals No Labels Party completely stole their logo design from a New York graphic artist.

The No-Labels party has also gained ballot access in Colorado and is pushing for ballot access in enough states to run presidential candidates.

War Room host Steve Bannon slammed the Rupert Murdoch-backed group for trying to deny President Trump a win in 2024.

Still, Democrats are reportedly worried that this party could steal votes from Democrats and strengthen Republican candidates.

Some speculate that the group will get behind former Democrat Kyrsten Sinema for reelection to the Senate in a competitive three-way race. No Labels would likely take more votes away from Democrats than Republicans in Arizona.

