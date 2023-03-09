Leftist-RINO Third Party Group “No Labels” Qualifies For 2024 Ballot In Arizona

Leftist-RINO third party group “No Labels” will reportedly be on the ballot in Arizona’s 2024 election after turning in the minimum number of signatures required to qualify.
The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the no-morals No Labels Party completely stole their logo design from a New York graphic artist.
The No-Labels party has also gained ballot access in Colorado and is pushing for ballot access in enough states to run presidential candidates.
War Room host Steve Bannon slammed the Rupert Murdoch-backed group for trying to deny President Trump a win in 2024.
Still, Democrats are reportedly worried that this party could steal votes from Democrats and strengthen Republican candidates.
Some speculate that the group will get behind former Democrat Kyrsten Sinema for reelection to the Senate in a competitive three-way race. No Labels would likely take more votes away from Democrats than Republicans in Arizona.
Fox 10 reports:
PHOENIX (AP) – No Labels, which has pledged to create a pathway for an alternative candidate to run against the Republican and Democratic presidential nominees in 2024, will get a spot on the ballot in Arizona.
The presidential battleground state joins Colorado in recognizing No Labels as a political party. The group’s push for ballot access has angered Democrats and anti-Donald Trump Republicans, who worry a No Labels candidate couldn’t win but would tip the scales in favor of Trump or a Trump-like Republican
No Labels says it is seeking ballot access in many states and will run a bipartisan “unity ticket” for president “if the two parties select unreasonably divisive presidential nominees.”
Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, a Democrat, notified the group on Tuesday that it turned in enough valid signatures to qualify as a political party under Arizona law. He said in a statement he’d work with county election officials to implement the change.
Even a small number of voters backing the No Labels candidate could be significant. President Joe Biden won three states by less than 1 percentage point in 2020.
The center-left group Third Way said in a memo, first reported by Politico, that Biden won voters who didn’t like either major party candidate by 15 points over Trump; Democrat Hillary Clinton lost those voters by 17 points in the 2016 race that Trump won. No Labels says it would draw equally from both major parties.
No Labels has emerged during a period of partisan polarization, with a rising bloc of independent voters dissatisfied with both major parties.
While No Labels has focused its attention on the 2024 presidential election, it will have a guaranteed line on the ballot for every state and federal race in Arizona. That has prompted speculation that the group could provide a vehicle to support Arizona independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who left the Democratic Party last year and faces a tough reelection fight if she decides to run for a second term in a three-way race.
A spokeswoman for Sinema declined to comment.
No Labels becomes Arizona’s fourth recognized party, joining the Democratic, Republican and Libertarian parties. The state stopped recognizing the Green Party after the 2018 election, when it failed to get at least 5% of the vote in the election for governor and didn’t collect enough signatures to maintain its status.