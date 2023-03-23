Ray Epps Sends to Letter to Tucker Carlson Demanding Retraction by March 31 #FedEpps

A lawyer for Ray Epps sent a letter to Tucker Carlson this week demanding he retract his comments about the J6 insurrection leader by March 31.
Epps claims Tucker’s comments were “false and defamatory.”
“The fanciful notions that Mr. Carlson advances on his show regarding Mr. Epps’s involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection are demonstrably (and already proven to be) false," the lawyer, Michael Teter, wrote. “And yet Mr. Carlson persists with his assault on the truth.”
Epps also advised FOX News to keep all of their communications regarding Tucker’s arrangement with Speaker Kevin McCarthy to view the footage from January 6.
Tucker Carlson noted several times on his program that Epps was leading Trump supporters to the US Capitol.
As Tucker Carlson has repeatedly mentioned Ray Epps on his show and in interviews on the Fed-surrection
In a recent interview Tucker said Epps was “clearly working for somebody.”
The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on Ray Epps. We recently reported how odd it was that Ray Epps was not charged for participating in a crime that landed 8 Trump supporters in prison that day.
Epps was caught on video numerous times urging Trump supporters to enter the US Capitol.
Ray Epps also led the charge that day through two sets of barriers but for some reason was never arrested.
Tucker is not likely to lose any sleep from this latest threat by FedEpps.