Rand Paul Storms Out of Meeting After Democrats Play Dirty to Stop His Amendments to Protect Unvaccinated Firefighters (VIDEO)

Senator Rand Paul left a Senate Homeland Security Committee meeting Wednesday after the the chairman Gary Peters (D-MI) used dirty tricks to undermine him.

Paul angrily objected to Peters’s utilization of procedural tactics to protect Democrats on Committee from voting on Republican amendments to the Fire Grants and Safety Act.

One amendment offered by Paul would ban fire departments from receiving federal dollars if they fired employees for refusing the COVID shot. They would regain eligibility if they rehired these firemen and gave them backpay.

Paul also introduced an amendment to prevent the NIH from funding “gain of function” research in China and other labs around the world.

But Peters thwarted him on both by offering second-degree amendments to Paul’s that completely gutted their content according to the Hill.

Paul then threatened a walkout and later followed through.

WATCH:

FOX News with more:

If this is the way you’re going to run the committee, I would suggest that Republicans leave. I don’t see why we should stick around if you’re going to make up the rules. I mean, you’re going to offer up a third-degree amendment,” Paul said during the hearing. After Paul suggested a walkout, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., chimed in, encouraging everyone to “take a couple minutes, lower the temperature, just figure out the procedure,” following the heated debate. “There’s no need for us to turn this committee hearing into a partisan, ugly place like we’ve seen in other committees. We don’t need to do that,” Sinema urged. Paul continued to debate Peters’ effort for a secondary amendment. “I, for one, won’t stay here and recommend that no Republican stay here if we’re going to have third-degree amendments that only the majority gets to offer,” he said.

Paul then left the meeting.

The committee subsequently adopted Peters’ version of the amendments on a straight party-line vote.