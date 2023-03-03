Rail Workers Who Cleaned Toxic Norfolk Southern Derailment Site Are Getting Sick – After Government Officials Said Everything is Fine

After the train crash and ‘controlled burn’ in East Palestine, Ohio, local and federal officials rushed to say that everything was fine.

All of the people who live there knew that it wasn’t fine. People immediately complained that the air and water seemed like it has been poisoned.

Now the rail workers at the site are already getting sick. Is anyone surprised?

NBC News reports:

Rail unions tell Biden officials workers have fallen ill at Norfolk Southern derailment site The presidents of U.S. railroad unions told Biden administration officials that rail workers have fallen ill at the Norfolk Southern derailment site in East Palestine, Ohio, in a push for more train safety. Leaders from 12 unions met with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Amit Bose, administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration, in Washington, D.C., Wednesday to discuss the derailment, aftermath and needed safety improvements… According to the letter, Norfolk Southern rail workers who have worked or continue to work the cleanup site have reported experiencing “migraines and nausea.” One worker reportedly asked his supervisor to be transferred off the derailment site because of his symptoms, but never heard back from his supervisor and was left at the job site… The letter also claims workers are not being provided appropriate personal protective equipment such as respirators, eye protection or protective clothing. According to union representatives, 35 to 40 workers were on the track and were not supplied with proper breathing apparatuses — only paper and N95 masks — or rubber gloves, boots or coverups.

The Biden administration is a train wreck itself. How can they be trusted to deal with this?

Rail workers cleaning toxic Ohio derailment getting sick, unions leaders say as they press WH to do more https://t.co/XZfiNKzafC pic.twitter.com/797NG5LPiZ — New York Post (@nypost) March 1, 2023

Workers Cleaning Up Toxic Ohio Train Derailment Are Getting Sick, Rail Union Leader Warns https://t.co/pdptEOwv2L — Dr Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) March 2, 2023

NEW: 🇺🇸 Rail workers have become sick at the Norfolk Southern derailment site in East Palestine, Ohio‼️ [CNBC] Who could’ve guessed? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/GHZvdiyY2y — Radar🚨 (@RadarHits) March 2, 2023

Mayor Pete is not going to fix this. He doesn’t know how.

This situation is going to get worse before it gets better.