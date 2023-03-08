Public Library in Washington, DC Hosting Discussion With Communist and Former FBI Fugitive Angela Davis

Angela Davis is a former Black Panther, member of the Communist Party, and fugitive from the FBI. Naturally, she is celebrated in liberal and academic circles.

This is the same Angela Davis who recently learned some of her ancestors came over on the Mayflower.

Next week, she will speak at an event at a public library in Washington, DC. No one will protest and no one will object.

Conservatives and Republicans can’t set foot on a college campus without being met by an angry mob, but Angela Davis is celebrated by people in higher education.

FOX News reports:

DC Public Library to host Angela Davis, former fugitive Communist Party member The D.C. Public Library (DCPL) is hosting a discussion next week with Angela Davis, a former Communist Party member and fugitive from the FBI. Davis, who was an active member of the Black Panther Party and the Communist Party of the United States of America, will speak on March 15 to a sold-out crowd at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, the taxpayer-funded DCPL’s central facility. Davis, 78, an abolitionist who gained notoriety in the 1960s and ’70s, was charged with murder, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy in 1970 after authorities linked her to the purchase of weapons that were later used by three inmates, who took a judge and juror hostage during their trial for killing a prison guard… The DCPL’s event description for its “conversation” with Davis next week makes no mention of her past affiliation with the Communist and Black Panther parties. “Through her activism and scholarship over many decades, Angela Davis has been deeply involved in movements for social justice around the world,” the event description reads. “Her work as an educator – both at the university level and in the larger public sphere – has always emphasized the importance of building communities of struggle for economic, racial, and gender justice.”

In case you missed it, here is Davis learning about her ancestors on the Mayflower.

Noted anti-white racist Angela Davis recently found out that not only was she the descendant of passengers of the Mayflowers but the descendants of slave owners. It’s a probably a good idea to take an AncestryDNA test for staking your entire career on reparations. pic.twitter.com/6sbOyH87nr — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) February 27, 2023

Do you think that will come up at the library discussion?

We’re guessing no.