President Trump in Waco: “Either the Deep State Destroys America, or We Destroy the Deep State”

The crowd at tonight’s Trump Rally in Waco, Texas was HUGE. This is the first rally since President Trump announced he was running for office in 2024 and only days after the corrupt Soros-backed DA in New York said that he was going to arrest President Trump on bogus charges.

The Gateway Pundit shared exclusive video from behind the stage.

After President Trump walked to the stage his campaign asked the audience to stand for the National Anthem.

And then… They played the J6 Political Prisoner National Anthem with President Trump – the NUMBER ONE Song on iTunes.

During his speech, President Trump shared a powerful reminder of the perils facing our nation saying:

“The stakes of this election could not be more clear. Either we surrender to the demonic forces abolishing and demolishing…and happily doing so…our country….or we defeat them in a landslide on November 5, 2024.”

“Either the Deep State destroys America, or we destroy the Deep State. That’s the way it’s got to be. We are at a very pivotal in our country. Either we descend into a lawless abyss of open borders, rampant killings, super hyper inflation…which is what we have right now and not coming down….and festering corruption…or we evict Joe Biden from the White House and we Make America Great Again.”