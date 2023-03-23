President Trump Hits Ron DeSantis Hard “Now That Ron DeSanctimonious Is Finally Admitting He’s in the Race”

President Trump came out with a series of Truths about Ron DeSantis yesterday. They were pretty devastating.

President Trump started by saying “Ron DeSanctimonious is finally admitting he’s in the Race”. This is a dig at DeSantis who has not jumped in the race because he would have to give up his governorship in order to do so per Florida law. DeSantis is running, but he’s not confirming it, and President Trump is using calling out DeSantis’s integrity.

Now that Ron DeSanctimonious is finally admitting he’s in the Race by beginning to fight back, and now that his Polls have crashed so he has no other choice, let me explain the facts. He is, for a Republican, an average Governor, he got 1.2 million less Votes in Florida than me, he fought for massive cuts in Social Security and Medicare, and wanted Social Security minimum age to be raised to 70-years-old, or more. He is a disciple of Paul Ryan, and did whatever Ryan told him to do…

President Trump followed up by claiming Florida has been successful for many years.

…Florida has been successful for many years, long before I put Ron there—It’s amazing what Ocean & Sunshine will do! Surprise, Ron was a big Lockdown Governor on the China Virus, sealing all beaches and everything else for an extended period of time, was Third Worst in the Nation for COVID-19 Deaths (losing 86,294 People), Third Worst for Total # of Cases, at 7,516,906. Other Republican Governors did MUCH BETTER than Ron and, because I allowed them this “freedom,” never closed their States…

President Trump called out DeSantis for his COVID remarks.

…Remember, I left that decision up to the Governors! For COVID Death Rates Per State, Ron, as Governor of Florida, did worse than New York. In Education, Florida ranks among the worst in the Country and on crime statistics, Florida ranked Third Worst in Murder, Third Worst in Rape, and Third Worst in Aggravated Assault. For 2022, Jacksonville was ranked as one of the Top 25 Major Crime Cities in the Country, with Tampa and Orlando not doing much better…

He also hit DeSantis on education.

…On Education, Florida ranks #39 in Health & Safety in the Country, #50 in Affordability, and #30 in Education & Childcare, HARDLY GREATNESS THERE! The fact is, Ron is an average Governor, but the best by far in the Country in one category, Public Relations, where he easily ranks Number One—But it is all a Mirage, just look at the facts and figures, they don’t lie—And we don’t want Ron as our President!

Next, the President shared a number of poll results.

Last night, President Trump shared DeSantis promoting the vaccine in Florida by standing behind a WWII vet who received the vaccine at 100 years old and died four months later.