President Trump Graciously Acknowledges Those Who Held Prayer Call for Him Monday Night

President Trump didn’t have to do this but he took his time to acknowledge the group of individuals who got together to pray for President Trump and this country on Monday night.

On Monday evening, a prayer call was scheduled for President Trump. The President was being threatened with an indictment on Tuesday and Americans were concerned. The prayer call was the result.

However, early into the call the President was cut off. It was unknown if it was the Deep State, the devil or too many people on the call blowing out the line.

Today President Trump recognized the effort on Truth Social.

President Trump also shared the prayer that night. When asked about praying for him, President Trump said to pray for the country.

When President @realDonaldTrump told us during our @Pastors4Trump National Prayer Call that he wanted us to pray for the country 🇺🇸 over himself, I was BEYOND impressed. It was beyond an honor to pray for the President and our nation. @realLizUSA https://t.co/MnmpPAdLfJ — Jackson Lahmeyer (@JacksonLahmeyer) March 22, 2023

Special thanks to Kristin Davis, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer and all for putting this together.