Potty-Mouthed Buttigieg Has Hissy Fit Over East Palestine Critics: “You think Tucker Carlson knows the difference between a T.J. Maxx and a Kohl’s?”

Biden Transportation Secretary Pete “I’m Taking Some Personal Time” Buttigieg, in an interview with CNN published Sunday, lashed out critics of his handling of the toxic train wreck in East Palestine, Ohio last month, swearing and accusing them of being out of touch East Coast elites as he defended wearing designer dress boots to tour the derailment scene.



Buttigieg in East Palestine, Ohio, February 23, 2023, pool photo.

Buttigieg singled out President Trump and Fox News Channel prime time host Tucker Carlson in his hissy fit interview with CNN, even swearing at one point (excerpt):

“It’s really rich to see some of these folks – the former president, these Fox hosts – who are literally lifelong card-carrying members of the East Coast elite, whose top economic policy priority has always been tax cuts for the wealthy, and who wouldn’t know their way around a T.J. Maxx if their life depended on it, to be presenting themselves as if they genuinely care about the forgotten middle of the country,” the Transportation Secretary said. “You think Tucker Carlson knows the difference between a T.J. Maxx and a Kohl’s?” …The secretary visited East Palestine a day after former President Donald Trump went to the town, calling out President Joe Biden for not having made his own visit and slamming the administration’s response. Trump’s visit, Buttigieg said, was “somewhat maddening – to see someone who did a lot try to gut not just rail safety regulations, but the EPA, which is the number one thing standing between that community and a total loss of accountability for Norfolk Southern and then show up giving out bottled water and campaign swag?” …As for any suggestion from Trump or supporters that the former president’s trip to East Palestine pressured him to go: “That’s bull—-,” Buttigieg said. “We were already going to go.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tours the Norfolk Southern derailment site in East Palestine, Ohio pic.twitter.com/Jaz4jHXmvf — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) February 23, 2023

These boots are made for stomping. Buttigieg got emotional when his choice of footwear for his visit to East Palestine was mentioned:

The attention to the boots Buttigieg wore when he visited a day later, he said, was also “maddening.” His voice got tighter. “Who cares what shoes I was wearing, when I was there to draw attention to an agenda that will save lives on our railroads?” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg showing up in Berluti boots and skinny jeans is just the 🧑🏼‍🍳🤌🏼 pic.twitter.com/98a9uYZD5w — ☘️LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) February 23, 2023

Is he wearing… dress shoes? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/oylWHIIj1m — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) February 23, 2023

Pete Buttigieg mocked for flaunting trendy boots at Ohio train derailment https://t.co/5WF1sMMmDg pic.twitter.com/EwerUHaiZw — New York Post (@nypost) February 24, 2023

During his trip to East Palestine, Trump bought meals for police and firemen at the local McDonald’s, telling the cashier, ““Do I know this menu better than you do? Probably know it better than anybody in here.”

"So is everybody willing to accept free food from Trump?" asks the former president while at the McDonalds in #EastPalestineOhio . Buys police and firefighters food after making remarks about the train derailment #fox8 #TrainDerailment #Trump #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/UOFfB86WRV — Elizabeth Noreika (@enoreikaTV) February 22, 2023

Carlson called for Buttigieg to be fired last month.

Tucker Carlson blasts the response from those in charge to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio: "The people whose indifference made it possible should lose their jobs, beginning with Pete Buttigieg." pic.twitter.com/LPwlHH7X3w — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 16, 2023

CNN noted the Biden administration is standing by their man:

“Buttigieg doesn’t have to worry about getting fired – “whether it’s sickening attacks on his family or disrespecting a community’s pain with failed attempts at exploitation as a political prop, nothing saps credibility like following debunked smears with even more debunked smears,” said White House spokesman Andrew Bates.”

Buttigieg’s husband Chasten Buttigieg, defended Secretary Pete by attacking Tucker Carlson last month over a 1991 college yearbook caption that resurfaced in April 2021.

Misinformation agents who embrace or are employed by the guy who lauded the assassination of one of America’s first LGBTQ politicians are undeserving of anyone’s time. https://t.co/B7T8twd5q8 — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) February 23, 2023

Carlson has not denied the yearbook caption, but downplayed it when it was about to be reported.