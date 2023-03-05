Portly Hillary Clinton Appears on Stage with Pete Buttigieg at Clinton Global Initiative U Conference (VIDEO)

Hillary, is that you?

Hillary Clinton looked almost unrecognizable while in Nashville for a Clinton Global Initiative U conference on Saturday.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Hillary on stage to discuss the political climate ahead of the next presidential election.

Clinton and Buttigieg defended the Biden Regime’s lack of urgency following the train derailment and toxic disaster in East Palestine, Ohio.

“There was a federal response in the first few hours,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg claimed he has been wrongly criticized by people who “are trying to create problems instead of solving them.”

Hillary Clinton laughed.

“I know a little bit about receiving criticism,” Hillary said.

We sure dodged a bullet.

One of Trump’s greatest accomplishments was keeping Hillary Clinton out of the White House.

WATCH: