Pope Francis Calls 1,000 Year-Old Celibacy Rule ‘Temporary’, as US Catholics Track Priests that Are Using Gay Dating Apps

Celebrating his 10th year as pontiff, Globalist Pope Francis continues to make waves in the world media with his very peculiar interpretation of the Catholic Church’s dogmas and traditions.

The newest episode in the Argentinean’s long list of controversies deals with the rule of the celibacy for Catholic priests:

DAILY MAIL:

‘The Catholic Church is open to reviewing its thousand-year-old practice of celibacy, Pope Francis has suggested.

He said the ban was only ‘temporary’ and there was also ‘no contradiction’ for a priest to marry.

[…] It comes after Germany’s Catholic Church voted for a resolution requesting that the Pope end the obligation for priests to be celibate.’

Priests getting married are, of course, common in many Christian denominations, and the idea in itself is not an aberration. What troubles many inside and outside the Church is the nonchalance with which Francis approaches changes in rules that have been enforced for over a thousand years.

‘There is no contradiction for a priest to marry. Celibacy in the western Church is a temporary prescription. It is not eternal like priestly ordination, which is forever, whether you like it or not. On the other hand, celibacy is a discipline.

[…] Everyone in the Eastern Church is married, or those who want to. Before ordination there is the choice to marry or to be celibate.’

This new salvo by the woke Pope comes as news arrive that a Catholic group spent millions on app data that tracked gay priests.

The Washington Post reported: ‘A group of philanthropists poured money into a Denver nonprofit that obtained […] mobile app tracking data that identified priests who used gay dating and hookup apps and then shared it with bishops around the country.’

The Denver nonprofit ‘Catholic Laity and Clergy for Renewal’ aims to ‘empower the church to carry out its mission by giving bishops evidence-based resources with which to identify weaknesses in how they train priests.’

The data that spans from 2018 through 2021 for Grindr, Scruff, Growlr and Jack’d. Even the critical WaPo has to admit that ‘there is no U.S. data privacy laws prohibit the sale of this data’.

‘Catholic Laity and Clergy for Renewal’ expect that this work will help ‘purify the church by making other clerics more fearful of breaking their promise of celibacy.’

The Rev. Gerald Murray, canon lawyer featured on Fox News and EWTN: ‘The promise of celibacy is a public act, it’s not a private commitment. It’s of public interest when those are violated in a scandalous way.’

A deacon in the Diocese of Brooklyn has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after using Grindr to meet minors: https://t.co/obL4bb60Ph — The Catholic Project (@CatholicProj) March 16, 2023

And the trend seems to be picking up, as we learn that ‘a deacon in the Diocese of Brooklyn has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after using Grindr to meet minors’. Technology is here to stay, with its multitude of problems, so it’s high time to also use it as an ally to weed out the predators in our churches and our communities.