The Pontifical University of Comillas in Spain recently send a survey to alumni to help improve services. Questions included requesting age, place of residence, degree, employment situation, or areas of interest of Comillas alumni.

The form also asked respondents to affirm their“gender” as male, female, or “other” in contradiction with Christian anthropology.

The University was originally founded in 1890 by Leo XIII for the formation of candidates for the priesthood. They opened to lay people in the late 1960’s. Both ecclesiastical and secular courses are available.

Catholic News Agency reports:

The use of this language appears to be a statement contradicting Christian anthropology and the institution’s Identity and Mission Declaration, which says that it is “a university established by the Holy See, whose governance has been entrusted to the Society of Jesus. This reality is essential to our mission and confers on it a specific profile.”