POLL: President Trump Has Big Lead Among Women In GOP Primary

A new poll found Trump leading the GOP primary field among Republican women.
40% of Republican women say they would choose Trump while, 23% say DeSantis and 9% say Nikki Haley.
Former President Donald Trump has an advantage over his possible primary opponents when it comes to Republican women, according to a new Fox News poll.
According to the poll, 40% of Republican women voters would choose to support Trump over former South Carolina governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and possible contender Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The poll shows that 23% of GOP women would support DeSantis and 9% would support Haley. Former Vice President Mike Pence came in with 8% support.
Trump’s lead gets even bigger among candidates that have declared they are running for President.
Trump gets 63% while only 27% say Nikki Haley.
91% of Republican women disapproved of Joe Biden’s job as President.
When the poll asked Republican women who they would support out of the only two declared candidates, Trump received an overwhelming 63% to Haley’s 27%. Just 1% of respondents said they wouldn’t vote, while 7% said they would support someone else, and 3% said they didn’t know.
Republican women were overwhelmingly in agreement when it came to what they thought of President Biden with 91% giving him a thumbs down on his job performance and just 8% approving.
A plurality of Republican women (46%) said they saw the economy as the top issue facing the country, and a distant 23% said immigration.
