POLL: Majority of Likely Voters Want Pete Buttigieg to Resign as Transportation Secretary

A new poll from Rasmussen Reports has found that a majority of likely voters want Pete Buttigieg to resign from his position as transportation secretary.

Buttigieg never should have been given this job in the first place. This was just his reward for backing out of the 2020 Democrat primary and endorsing Biden.

He clearly thought this would be a do-nothing job that would set him up for another presidential run, but his mishandling of the disaster in East Palestine, Ohio is dashing his future plans.

Poll: Majority Want Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to Resign A majority of likely voters want Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to resign for how he handled the toxic train derailment affecting East Palestine, Ohio, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday found. Buttigieg was slow to respond to train derailment in the Buckeye State, only opting to visit the area after former President Trump made an effort, the latter of whom made sure that the people of the area knew they were not forgotten. Buttigieg, however, only opted to visit the state after Trump, who delivered truckloads of water and bought first responders and others lunch, already had. Prior to Trump’s visit, Buttigieg said he would visit the area when the “time is right.” That time conveniently occurred after Trump’s visit. However, at the time of the visit, neither Buttigieg nor his spokeswoman explained why it took roughly three weeks to visit the area… The survey asked, “Should Buttigieg resign as a result of how the Transportation Department handled the recent train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio?” Most, 51 percent, said he should resign, followed by 36 percent who said he should not and 13 percent who remain unsure.

He should resign. He is useless.

Ohio disaster derails Pete Buttigieg @Rasmussen_Poll — Majorities of men, women voters believe he should resign as a result of the Ohio train disaster. 52% of whites, 42% of blacks and 53% of other minorities think Buttigieg should resign.https://t.co/Lt8VFWYhhd pic.twitter.com/T11CMPuKlL — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) March 13, 2023

Pete Buttigieg should resign. — GOP (@GOP) March 7, 2023

"Pete Buttigieg has shown he is unfit to lead Dept. of Transportation and must resign immediately… he has been more focused on diversity training and identity politics than on building and maintaining America's transportation…Put the wokes before the folks" – @RepMikeCollins pic.twitter.com/qlct1DZAna — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) March 8, 2023

If Buttigieg tries to run for president again, all of this will be revisited.