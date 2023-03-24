POLL: Biden’s Approval Rating Tanks to 38 Percent

A new AP-NORC poll has found that Biden’s approval rating is slipping, dropping to just 38%.

This is hardly surprising, given the scandals swirling around his family, inflation, the spending on the war in Ukraine, bank failures, and on and on.

Frankly, given everything that’s happening right now, 38 percent seems a little high.

The Associated Press reports:

Biden approval dips near lowest point: AP-NORC poll Approval of President Joe Biden has dipped slightly since a month ago, nearing the lowest point of his presidency as his administration tries to project a sense of stability while confronting a pair of bank failures and inflation that remains stubbornly high. That’s according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, which shows there have been modest fluctuations in support for Biden over the past several months. The president notched an approval rating of 38% in the new poll, after 45% said they approved in February and 41% in January. His ratings hit their lowest point of his presidency last July, at 36%, as the full weight of rising gasoline, food and other costs began to hit U.S. households. In recent months, approval of Biden had been hovering above 40%. Interviews with poll respondents suggest the public has mixed feelings about Biden, who is expected to announce a reelection bid by this summer. When it comes to the president, people generally do not swing between the extremes of absolute loyalty and aggressive loathing that have been a feature of this era’s divided politics.

It’s amazing that anyone approves of the job he is doing.

Biden's Approval PLUMMETS as Americans Fear Economic Downfall – Real News Now https://t.co/S8Bj0llDzL — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 23, 2023

Biden down seven points from last month. Could you imagine what this number would look like if his allies in media actually covered the China-bank records bombshell? https://t.co/RJaoMVdx3w — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 23, 2023

From media coverage you’d have no idea Biden has a 38% approval rating https://t.co/8Bn11yodmd — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 23, 2023

He needs to be voted out of office in 2024. The future of the country depends on it.