Philadelphia Pays Over $9 Million to Rioters for Injuries Incurred in 2020 George Floyd BLM Riots

Burn down US cities and get paid for it.

In May of 2020, the country’s inner cities were destroyed by BLM and Antifa rioters across the country. In response, major US companies were extorted and coerced to pay millions to BLM.

Philadelphia was the same as other cities across the country as the rioters burnt down businesses and injured police. TGP reported at the time of a Starbucks that was set ablaze by these violent and destructive rioters.

The police were targeted as well along with their cars. Some rioters in Philadelphia crashed two police cars together during the riots.

But that was then, this is now.

Philadelphia has reached an agreement to pay a total of $9.25 million to more than 200 people who were injured during the police response to protests following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020. The record-breaking settlement was announced Monday by law firm Mincey Fitzpatrick Ross, LLC, which represented 237 people who were injured during protests held in Philadelphia on May 31 and June 1, 2020, FOX29 Philadelphia reported. The city will also stop participating in a federal program that provides extra military equipment to local police departments.