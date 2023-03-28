Pendulum Politics — Did Transgender Tennessee Murderer Mark the End of the Transgender Euphoria?

(Above is a social media post by killer Audrey Hale)

The horror of today’s mass shooting at a Christian school in Tennessee by a transgender weirdo has thrown a major wrench into the woke state’s agenda with respect to gun control and transgender rights. For those living in a cave, here are the critical details.

A 28 year old woman, Audrey Hale, showed up at her former elementary school with two long guns and a semi-automatic pistol and killed three children and three adult staff members before police ended her life with gunfire. Turns out that Audrey Hale thought she was a man. Yes, Audrey was a transgender.

If Audrey had attended the recent Trump rally in Waco and was wearing a scarlet MAGA cap, you can bet your last dollar that the media and the pundits would be screaming for Trump’s blood and demanding that all Trump supporters be treated as terrorists. (Come to think of it, the woke left is doing exactly that.)

The cretins at the Biden White House did not waste a minute in trying to gin up a lynch mob by insisting this mass killing was the fault of Republicans.

“While we don’t know yet all of the details in this latest tragic shooting, we know that too often our schools and communities are being devastated by gun violence,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in her daily briefing. “Schools should be safe spaces for kids to grow and learn and for our educators to teach. “How many more children have to be murdered before Republicans in Congress will step up and act to pass the assault weapons ban, to close loopholes in our background check system or to require the safe storage of guns,” she added. “We need to do something.”

But that narrative was derailed abruptly with the news that the killer was a transgender activist. If you want to use the White House logic then, in light of the political and sexual identity of the culprit, we must ban all transgender people and their supporters from buying guns.

The media in the United States is still in cover-up mode. They are toning down the reporting on this story and giving short shrift to the glaring fact that the killer was a woman who, seized with delusion, believed she was a dude.

I think police already know that this was an act of perverted revenge terrorism. Hale did not know the children she murdered. They were symbolic sacrifices to satiate her rage against that school for having the audacity to believe that God created male and female. She killed 9-year-old tykes and their teachers in making a statement condemning the Christian values and theology that are the foundation of that school.

This has the potential to be a watershed moment and mark the start of the political pendulum shifting from demanding that all sane people genuflect at the altar of transgender fantasy.

Hale’s mindless murders punches a devastating hole in the woke movements ferocious attempt to portray Conservatives as terrorists. The reality is otherwise. Mass murders are usually the work of mentally disturbed people who tend to embrace the woke left’s agenda. Will the sane majority of Americans seize this moment and push for a return to normal? We’ll see.