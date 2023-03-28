“Patriot Act for the Internet”- Tucker Carlson Warns Americans Could Face Prison Under TikTok Bill if Biden Regime Deems Them a “National Security Risk” (VIDEO)

The late comedian George Carlin once astutely noted the word bipartisan “usually means some larger-than-usual deception is being carried out.”

The new Tiktok bill, known as the RESTRICT Act, falls into this category. The legislation was introduced by Uniparty members Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) and Sen. John Thune (R-SD). The bill does not mention TikTok by name but the Uniparty members said they had the Chinese app in mind when drafting the legislation.

The legislation supposedly is about national security and protecting the United States from its major foreign adversaries. But Tucker Carlson revealed the real agenda behind the bill is controlling the American population and punishing them.

The bill is ostensibly about protecting American national security and ending ‘foreign adversaries’ from interfering in our elections through apps like TikTok. Because of course, election interference from Twitter and Facebook is no problem at all, but election interference through TikTok is totally unacceptable. But in reality, if you are opposed TikTok, as we are, this bill isn’t about banning TikTok, it is never about what they say it is. Instead, this bill would give enormous and terrifying new powers to the federal government to punish American citizens and regulate how they communicate with one another.

TikTok Ban Is A Trojan Horse Power Grab (This is why the Establishment calls us Russian Agents & Domestic Terrorists) pic.twitter.com/EKulhM3S4W — Grant Taylor (@grantltaylor) March 28, 2023

Tucker next reveals the legislation would give the Department of National Intelligence and the Department of Commerce the power to regulate “Certain transactions between persons in the United States and foreign adversaries.” The DNI and DOC would have ultimate authority in deciding who the foreign adversaries are, not Congress.

Tucker then lists a broad number of transactions broadly impacted by the legislation including “managed services, software updates, data transmission, repairs, and the provision of data hosting services.”

He next reveals a chilling truth:

So if the Biden Administration decides that you are doing this, then the Secretary of Commerce can “enforce any mitigation measure to address any risk arising from any covered action by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.” These transactions can cover future, past or potential future transactions. And the current mitigation measures include but are not limited to throwing American citizens in prison for 20 years. So you would be allowing the Biden Administration to regulate speech on the Internet and if you are somehow involved with a “foreign adversary,” say oppose the war against Russia, you’d go to prison for 20 years.

Tucker Carlson goes on to say this is all an effort to make America more like China and control the people. He also gives the audience a brutal reminder how the federal government did crush the constitution after 9/11.

This is not an effort to push back against China, it is part of a strategy to make America much more like China, with the government in charge of what you read and see and with terrifying punitive powers at their fingertips. We’ve seen this before from the national security state again and again. Confronted with a foreign adversary, for example, after 9/11, the federal government uses the opportunity to expand their police powers over the American population and they do it under false pretexts and they do it quickly by whipping people into a panic, usually that’s rooted in some truth. These measures are not aimed at stopping the foreign threat, they are aimed at controlling the American population.

Lest one think Tucker is engaging in mere hyperbole, conservative strategist Greg Price posted the chilling details of the bill on social media. Price deemed the legislation “the Patriot Act for the Internet.”

The bill to ban TikTok is absolutely terrifying. It gives the government the ability to go after anyone they deem as a national security risk at which point they can access everything from their computer to video games to their ring light. This is a Patriot Act for the internet. pic.twitter.com/uYea49F1b1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 28, 2023

In addition to the possible 20 year prison penalty, Americans in violation of the RESTRICT Act could be subject up to a $1 million fine.

The Biden regime will also be able to seize your private property without proper due process.

Believe it or not, it gets even worse: If you find you in violation, they can put you in jail for 20 years, fine you $1M, and seize your property. They can also deem any foreign government an adversary without informing congress and everything they do is not subjected to FOIA. pic.twitter.com/3F3VTJrl5x — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 28, 2023

Price also agrees the bill is about total control of the populace and targeting the Regime’s enemies.

If this was about banning TikTok, they would pass a bill that simply bans TikTok. But the uniparty is trying to create the same system of domestic spying they did after 9/11 for the internet but on steroids. And h/t to @LPMisesCaucus for the screenshots. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 28, 2023

Thanks to the Gateway Pundit’s intrepid reporting on J6, we know exactly who the Biden regime considers national security risks. It is not foreign nations, it is conservative political opponents.