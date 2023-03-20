Pastors for Trump Organize Prayer Call Tonight – “The War Against Trump Is a War Against Christianity”

Open Invitation Pastors For Trump Prayer Call Tonight: The War Against Trump Is A War Against Christianity

Invite from Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Just a few days ago President Trump posted on Truth Social that he expects to be indicted and arrested on Tuesday by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The charges are related to payments made to Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 Presidential Campaign – charges the Manhattan’s DA office declined to prosecute last year and also charges that federal prosecutors declined to move forward on.

What has changed in the last year that makes this case worthy of prosecuting? Is it because they have nothing else on Trump? Is it because Trump is likely to be re-elected in 2024 and polling at 58%? Is it because Trump has publicly stated if re-elected he will take action against China for Covid-19, he will secure the southern border and he will reign in power given to social media companies who are censoring conservative views?

I believe all of those are the reasons behind this looming arrest. But it is much, much more than that.

Those of us Christians have watched as those on the left manipulate and gaslight us into accepting their warped views of reality: a reality that demolishes womanhood, normalizes the sexualization of children and forces equity principles over common sense and personal responsibility.

The left thinks if it can make something common – it will become normal. If we are used to seeing CRT or transgenderism these things will be able to be integrated into society and will become normal.

But they are not normal and we must not turn a blind eye to what is happening and let their gaslighting alter what is normal.

The plans for Trump’s impending indictment is not just a political persecution, it’s a strategic move by godless liberal prosecutors who want to imprison the 45th president based on their political hatred of him, and also take strategic steps to completely remove God from our society.

We have seen attacks on Trump before, but as we move into increasing electability in 2024, these attacks are being amplified in severity and voraciousness.

Just this week former Vice President Mike Pence lobbed outrageous accusations against President Trump at the annual Gridiron Dinner in Washington DC claiming that President Trump only believed in “his own” cherry-picked favorite passages of the Bible and went on to make a joke about Trump hiding classified documents in his Bible at Mar-a-Lago, because the 45th President never actually cared enough to read the text.

This is an example of how Christian evangelical gatekeepers like Mike Pence continue to denigrate and demean President Trump because he pose’s a threat to their control over the Christian faithful… just like GOP power brokers fear President Trump’s direct connection to the American people.

As I have written about in the past, President Trump gave the Christian faithful the most access we have ever gained at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. He moved the embassy to Jerusalem. He appointed enough Supreme Court Justices to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

I started Pastors For Trump a few months ago after watching many well-known Evangelical leaders abandon him. We have chapters in all 50-states and have on our board Pastor Craig Hagin of Rhema Bible Church. We remain committed to helping President Trump return to the White House and are committed to this task because of the fruitful results we as Christians realized during his first term. We believe he will help set our nation back on the right path under God.

I would like invite you to our Nationwide Prayer Call Monday, March 20th at 7pm eastern to show support for President Trump and to provide guidance for those who are worried about the country amid these uncertain times. Our call will include myself Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Pastor Craig Hagen, former Trump political advisor and long-time friend Roger Stone, Real America’s Voice Anchor Karyn Turk, Gateway Pundit Editor Joe Hoft and many more. You can join us for free at www.pastorsfortrump.com