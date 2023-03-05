Parents Defend Transitioning Child – Say They Knew Their Child Was Trans “Before She(He) Could Ever Speak” (VIDEO

An Indianapolis family defended transgendering children in a recent segment on WRTV.

The mother, Beth Clawson, said she knew her baby was trans before the little boy could even talk.
She defended herself by adding that her baby boy would do things like “wear her sister‘s clothes, pretend that towels her long hair.” So they started transitioning their child who is now only 10 years old.


The child shows news reporters clippings about “you’re making history” and pride festivals on her bedroom wall.

The father said, “A lot of that was happening before she had a ton of words.”

“PBS Newshour” featured a defense on transgender children and their parents’ support for various gender care treatments including puberty blockers while attacking legislation against them on Wednesday.

Host Amna Nawaz opened the segment noting that “at least 150 bills” filed by Republicans that “target” transgender Americans and restricts doctors from “offering transition related health care for minors even when their parents approve.”

The show then featured several parents speaking highly of transitioning children as young as seven and ten with the help of their pediatricians.

