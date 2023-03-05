Parents Defend Transitioning Child – Say They Knew Their Child Was Trans “Before She(He) Could Ever Speak” (VIDEO

An Indianapolis family defended transgendering children in a recent segment on WRTV.

The mother, Beth Clawson, said she knew her baby was trans before the little boy could even talk.

Wow.

She defended herself by adding that her baby boy would do things like “wear her sister‘s clothes, pretend that towels her long hair.” So they started transitioning their child who is now only 10 years old.



The child shows news reporters clippings about “you’re making history” and pride festivals on her bedroom wall.

The father said, “A lot of that was happening before she had a ton of words.”

Did you just actually say – “transgender before she could even speak.” Sick, sick people. Parents defend child transitions on PBS: Transgender ‘before she could even speak’ https://t.co/87X25YhRwF #FoxNews — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 5, 2023

