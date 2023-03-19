Oversight Chair James Comer: Very Odd that Trump Indictment Announced Day After Biden Bank Records Released – We Have 11 More Deals to Release (VIDEO)

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) joined Maria Bartiromo this morning on Sunday Morning Futures.

Rep. Comer was asked about DA Alvin Bragg’s announcement on Friday that Presient Trump will be arrested on bogus obstruction charges involving a deal signed by stripper Stormy Daniels. The case has already been thrown out of court and Stormy was ordered to pay President Trump $300,000 for filing the junk lawfare case against Mr. Trump.

Comer said he thought it was odd that this took place THE DAY AFTER Congress released proof that the Biden family was paid millions by the China regime in secret deals not reported by the criminal family.

Comer also announced the Oversight Committee has bank records on 11 more illicit Biden family business deals.

Rep. James Comer: Well, it’s very odd that this would come out just the very next day after I revealed bank records which showed that the Biden family, the President in particular, hasn’t been truthful with respect to his family receiving payments directly from the Chinese Communist Party. So it almost looks like it’s an effort to detract, but at the very least, it’s another example of a two-tier system of justice. Look, we’ve been looking into these classified documents. We saw the FBI rated Mar-a-Largo for one set of supposedly mishandled classified documents, but yet Joe Biden had at least five different locations of mishandled classified documents, and they give him days and days to go in and clean up with his attorney. So this looks to me like it’s another example of a two-tier system of justice at the DOJ.

Comer announces more evidence against the Biden Crime Family.

Rep. James Comer: There are many more. Maria, this is one deal. We think there are as many as eleven more deals. Now, we don’t know what those deals were for… In the beginning, the White House denied having any knowledge, or the fact that their family was involved in any sort of way, shape, or form with the CCP. But now we have bank records that reveal otherwise. We don’t know what the Bidens did in return for this money. The lawyer said that it was “seed capital for a business.” We haven’t been able to find a business, Maria.

What an interview!

It all makes sense now. Joe Biden is caught red-handed making illicit and illegal deals with the Communist Chinese – so the Democrats announced the arrest of Donald Trump to change the subject. And their accomplices in the fake news media are more than happy to carry their water.

Via Sunday Morning Futures.