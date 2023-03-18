OUCH: Hugh Grant Mocks “The View” Hosts – “I Wanted To Kiss Three Of You” (VIDEO)

Hugh Grant made a joke at the expense of the hosts of “The View” when he appeared on the Show Thursday.

Grant said his entrance was difficult because he can’t kiss people anymore due to COVID.

Joy Behar then said, “Did you want to kiss us because if you want to kiss us we’ll do it?”

Grant responded by saying “I wanted to kiss three of you.”

The Western Journal reported:

WATCH (Partial Transcript below)

From the video above:

“Hugh Grant: That was a difficult entrance because there’s no kissing anymore, right? Kissing’s stopped. Joy Behar: Yeah because of COVID. Hugh Grant: I do have a lot of COVID, so that’s probably why. Joy Behar: Did you want to kiss us because if you want to kiss us we’ll do it? Hugh Grant: I wanted to kiss three of you.”

This is embarrassing!

