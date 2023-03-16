Oklahoma Man Out on Early Release Commits Triple Homicide — Murders Woman, Cooks Her Heart, Tries to Feed it to Relatives — Including Four-Year-Old Child

An Oklahoma man out of prison on early release committed a grisly triple homicide that included cooking the heart of his first victim and trying to feed it to his subsequent victims — which included a four-year-old child.

Lawrence Paul Anderson, 44, had only been out of prison for one month at the time of the murders. He was serving a 20-year prison sentence for drug crimes when Governor Kevin Stitt commuted his sentence at the recommendation of the Pardon and Parole Board.

Anderson’s murder spree began when he -broke into the home of Andrea Lynn Blankenship, 41, and fatally stabbed her and took her heart.

Anderson then took the heart to the home of his aunt and uncle, Leon Pye and Delsie Pye. The Pyes’ four-year-old grandchild Kaeos Yates was also at the home.

The convicted criminal went to the kitchen and cooked Blankenship’s heart and attempted to feed it to his relatives.

Anderson then fatally stabbed Leon Pyes and Yates, and seriously injured Delsie Pye.

According to a report from Fox News, Tasha Yates, the mother of Kaeos Yates, “cursed Anderson before rushing out of the courtroom.”

“Who kills a baby … who does that?” Yates screamed.

Anderson pleaded guilty on Wednesday to three counts of murder and single counts of maiming and assault and battery.

The crazed killer has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after the family asked that he not face the death penalty.

Fox News reports, “a grand jury investigation later found Anderson was wrongly placed on the commutation docket in August 2019 after the board in July 2019 rejected his commutation request, which under board rules require that he wait three years before reapplying.”

“The board later recommended commutation, which was approved by Stitt, following the second request.”

Tasha Yates and other victims’ relatives have sued Stitt, the Pardon and Parole Board, and other officials for freeing Anderson.

The lawsuit is still pending.