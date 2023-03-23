Obama-Appointed Judge Weighs Whether Jack Smith Can Compel Pence’s Testimony After Trump Claims Executive Privilege



special counsel Jack Smith

Chief Judge James Boasberg, an Obama appointee, is weighing whether Special Counsel Jack Smith can compel Mike Pence’s testimony – even though Trump claimed executive privilege over the former Vice President’s testimony.

In February it was reported that the special counsel overseeing the investigations into Trump has subpoenaed former Vice President Mike Pence.

According to Politico, rather than assert executive privilege, Pence will argue that as president of the Senate, he was acting as a member of the legislative branch on January 6 and is therefore protected by the DOJ’s demands.

Trump also claimed executive privilege over Pence’s testimony.

Jack Smith’s prosecutors were back in court on Thursday fighting to compel Pence’s testimony, according to a leak to CBS News.

This is an unprecedented attack on Trump’s authority and executive privilege which is derived from the constitutional separation of powers.

CBS reported: