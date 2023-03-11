NYC Mayor Eric Adams Now Wants Taxpayers to Send Illegal Immigrants to College

New York City Mayor Eric Adams now wants to offer free college to illegal immigrants, on the taxpayers’ dime naturally.

It was recently reported that it’s costing New York City up to $5 million dollars a day to house and feed illigal immigrants. Now Adams wants to add to that expense?

So far, the program is only for 100 potential students, but it’s probably safe to assume that the program will expand. Government programs never shrink.

The New York Post reports:

Eric Adams wants to send NYC migrants to college for free — and will cost taxpayers $1.2M In the latest sign there’s no end in sight to President Biden’s border crisis, Mayor Eric Adams now wants New York taxpayers to foot the bill for migrants to go to college! Adams plans to provide as many as 100 migrants with 12 months of classes, room and board in upstate Sullivan County — and the project could continue indefinitely, The Post has learned. The pilot program — to be overseen by Adams’ newly created city agency, the Office of Asylum Seeker Operations — involves both SUNY Sullivan community college in tiny Loch Sheldrake and The Center for Discovery, a special education school in nearby Harris. The cost to taxpayers hasn’t been disclosed but will likely exceed $1.2 million in the first year, based on the price tag for two semesters at SUNY Sullivan alone. “The mayor’s office is giving us money for things like supplies for people to live on, and the dorms and food,” said spokesman Michael Rosen of The Center for Discovery. “Mayor Adams is making a permanent welfare system for illegal immigrants in New York State,” upstate Rep. Elise Stefanik, the House Republican Conference chair, said in blasting the plan. “By spending New Yorkers’ hard-earned taxpayer dollars on college classes for migrants, he is incentivizing and rewarding illegal immigration simply to export the crisis of Democrats’ own making out of New York City,” Stefanik added.

Where does it end?

The only place anyone who enters the United States in violation of our laws should go is back to their home country. The Democrats' plans are insane and abusive Adams wants to send NYC migrants to college for free –will cost taxpayers $1.2M https://t.co/leh42dHadw — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) March 10, 2023

Imagine being an American citizen in New York who can’t afford college and hearing this.