NYC Mayor Adams Announces New Office to Address Biden’s Migrant Crisis and Rips Failed “Border Czar” Harris

The Biden administration’s border policy is an absolute failure. So is “border czar” Kamala Harris.

The Gateway Pundit shared The New York Times blockbuster report that details the massive nationwide child labor horrors taking place because of Joe Biden opening the border to unaccompanied children in 2021 after President Trump fought hard to shut down child trafficking.

In New York, according to City Hall, more than 47,100 illegals have arrived since last summer and the city is reportedly spending five million dollars a day on the feeding and housing of illegal immigrants.

And unpopular “border czar” Harris is missing in action.

When Harris finally visited Arizona in January 2023, it was to visit wind farms, not visit the southern border where millions pour across trafficking drugs, weapons, and humans.

Even Democrat Mayor Eric Adams seems to have grown frustrated by Harris’ total incompetence.

On Tuesday, Adams announced a new office to address the issues that have arisen. Harris is clearly not up for the job of managing the crisis that the administration has foisted on towns and cities across America.

NY1 News shared Adams’ announcement, “In order to move from an emergency response to a steady state, we will create an Office of Asylum Seeker operations.”

The New York Post reports::