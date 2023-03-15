NY Kangaroo Court Ignored Roger Stone’s Pardon – Claimed He Was Still Convicted and Used this to Fire NYPD Officer Sal Greco for Being Roger Stone’s Friend

Former NYPD Officer Sal Greco lost his job for befriending Roger Stone. Now he is suing the NYPD.

On February 28, 2022, Roger Stone shared the following about New York City Police Officer Sal Greco.

Salvatore Greco is a New York City police officer with an unblemished record of service to the people of New York over the last 14 years, working the graveyard shift in some of the most dangerous precincts in New York City to keep New York citizens safe. In 2018, it came to my attention that Sal Greco was posting messages online on social media supporting my public denials that either I or Donald Trump’s campaign were involved in collusion with the Russians. Sal Greco soon came to Florida on his vacation from the NYPD and we became good friends, in fact, he became friends with my entire family. I can honestly say I have never seen his badge or his service weapon. Sal Greco was in Washington D.C. on January 5th and 6th. Like me, Sal Greco did not go to the Ellipse for President Trump’s speech, did not march to the Capitol, and was not present at the Capitol on January 6th; in fact, he was in my hotel suite most of the time and we were both shocked to learn about those who illegally entered the Capitol. Any claim that either of us knew about or had any role in the illegal events of January 6th is a vile lie and is categorically false.

This didn’t matter to the NYPD. They brought Greco in front of the police court and used Greco’s relationship with Roger Stone as a reason to fire Greco. Now Greco is suing the NYPD.

Greco shared his story on the Joe Hoft Show on TNT Radio yesterday. Starting at the 21:00 mark in the clip below, Greco discusses what happened and what is going on now.

Greco worked for the NYPD for 13 years and had an unblemished record. He had a number of arrests and was thoughtful of those he arrested. After meeting Roger stone a letter was written about Greco where false statements were made.

After a trial, he was fired from the NYPD in part because his relationship with Roger Stone “was corrosive”. They claimed that he should not have been a friend to Roger Stone and he was fired.

The trial was guilt by association. Roger Stone did nothing wrong. He was pardoned.

They actually got a letter from the DOJ that stated that just because someone is pardoned it doesn’t expunge the fact that they were convicted. And that’s what they hung their hat on.

Greco was fired and then had to go in front of the Jan 6 Committee as well.

Listen to his story below.