NPR Lays Off 10 Percent of Workforce and Cancels 4 Podcasts

Back in February, there were reports that National Public Radio was going to be cutting its workforce due to a drop in ad revenue.

Now that time has come.

NPR has a long history of political bias against the right, so conservatives won’t lose any sleep over this news.

FOX News reports:

NPR hit with massive layoffs, cancels 4 podcasts National Public Radio was the latest media organization to implement mass layoffs, leading to the cancelation of multiple programs. NPR itself confirmed Thursday that it had cut 10% of its workforce on Thursday, impacting roughly 100 employees, adding that it tends to roll back the workforce from 1,200 to an estimated 1,050 employees, the “largest reduction in staff since the 2008 recession.” “We literally are fighting to secure the future of NPR at this very moment by restructuring our cost structure. It’s that important. It’s existential,” NPR chief executive John Lansing told NPR’s media correspondent David Folkenflik. The liberal outlet also halted several podcasts: “Invisibilia,” “Louder Than a Riot,” “Rough Translation” and “Everyone & Their Mom.” None of its radio shows were canceled. The cuts come after NPR assessed that ad revenue was set to drop $30 million in 2023. “Every person on staff cares deeply about public radio’s mission and has worked hard to contribute to it. This is a painful time for everyone in this organization,” an NPR spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement. According to NPR, most impacted staff will remain on the payroll until the end of April.

Conservatives on Twitter noted that NPR’s situation was predicatble.

Can you believe NPR just laid off 10 percent of its workforce? Who doesn’t want quality reliable information like this? https://t.co/5LdZ0yPnfY — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 25, 2023

NPR is funded by American taxpayers despite zero scientific evidence of any benefit to society. https://t.co/OHS7nKnrcD — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 25, 2023

“Limited scientific evidence” that biological men have a physical advantage over biological women. NPR is beyond flaming garbage at this point. There’s ZERO evidence that NPR is a news organization. https://t.co/wBb28qKTBL — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 25, 2023

Maybe rich Hollywood liberals can step up and fund NPR on their own.