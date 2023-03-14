NEW: Silicon Valley Bank Sued by Shareholders For Securities Fraud

Silicon Valley Bank was hit with its first securities lawsuit on Monday.

Silicon Valley Bank was shut down by regulators on Friday in the biggest bank failure since the 2008 liquidity crisis.

SVB reportedly held $173 billion in deposits.

The Fed interest rate is at 4.57% and $117 billion of Silicon Valley Bank’s mortgage-backed securities were yielding only 1.56-1.66% – this caused a run on the bank.

By Friday Silicon Valley Bank was in FDIC receivership.

Silicon Valley Bank holds $173B of deposits. Fed interest rate is at 4.57%

SVB's $117B of securities (MBS) yield 1.56-1.66%

This is causing a bank run If enough VC / tech cos pull their money,

—SVB may be bankrupt

—Many startups may be wiped out

—Crash may cause a recession! pic.twitter.com/wA38Mx1edb — Deedy (@debarghya_das) March 10, 2023

The Treasury and FDIC announced that all depositors of Silicon Valley Bank will have access to their money.

The shareholders however have just now filed a securities fraud lawsuit.

Shareholders filed a class action lawsuit against SVB on Monday arguing they were never warned about the risks to its business model, Bloomberg reported.

Bloomberg reported: